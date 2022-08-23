Singer KK's wife Jyothy Krishna remembers her 'sweetheart' on his birth anniversary: Miss you so much it hurts

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on May 31. KK's sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock. He was 53 years old at the time of his death. He fell ill after his live performance at a college fest at Nazrul Mancha auditorium, in Kolkata. He reportedly complained of feeling ill after the show and was rushed to the city’s CMRI hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on his arrival. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

Today on KK's 54th birth anniversary, his wife Jyothy Krishna took to her Instagram handle to wish her late husband. Sharing an unseen picture, she captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts." In the picture, the singer is seen holding his wife close as they posed for the camera. Reacting to the photo, fans dropped immense love in the comments section. A user wrote: "Eternal he is!!! May you be blessed with strength and courage... Much love to you always." Another user said: "Happy Birthday sir, we all love you soo much, Miss you." While a third user wrote: "sir is always with u..stay strong.. god bless u all.."

Check out Jyothy Krishna's wish for KK:

A few days back, KK's wife Jyothy Krishna, who is a painter by profession, shared a painting that she made featuring her and her husband KK. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Trying to paint again, Miss you sweetheart," followed by a heart emoticon.

In 1991, KK tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Jyothy. They have two children together- son Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath.

KK was the most versatile singer in the Indian music industry. He has also recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati languages.

