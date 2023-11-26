Singer Nikhita Gandhi REACTS to stampede at her concert in Cochin varsity: 'Heartbroken and devastated'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A devastating incident unfolded during Cochin University of Science and Technology's (CUSAT) annual festival on Saturday night, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuries to over 60 students due to a stampede. This tragic event occurred moments before singer Nikita Gandhi was scheduled to perform at the open-air auditorium for the musical festival. Taking to her Instagram, the singer shared her sorrow over the incident and expressed condolences for the lives lost.

On Instagram, Nikita Gandhi shared her profound grief, expressing, "Heartbroken & devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students."

State Health Minister Veena George reported that four students, consisting of two boys and two girls, lost their lives, while over 60 others are currently undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital and nearby medical facilities, according to PTI. The stampede occurred as the audience rushed to the auditorium using stairs due to a sudden downpour, explained Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar. Contrary to initial reports suggesting the stampede happened during Nikita Gandhi's musical performance, officials clarified that the singer had not commenced her show when the tragedy unfolded.

