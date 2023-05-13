Singer Papon hospitalized in Mumbai; Shares emotional post revealing his son ‘opted to be the night attendant’

Singer Angarag Mahanta, better known by his stage name Papon, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai over some health concerns. Papon took to his Instagram to share a picture from the hospital, which also shows his 13-year-old son Puhor sitting by his side on a chair. Papon was reportedly admitted to the hospital earlier this week. In his Instagram post, Papon mentioned that while he refrains from posting such incidents on social media, he made an exception as he shared an emotional moment with his son, who took up the night attendant responsibility.

Singer Papon admitted in Mumbai Hospital

In his Instagram post, Papon shared that he is admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He wrote that his son Puhor opted to take on the night attendant responsibility for him, and that it was an emotional moment for him. “We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It’s a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers :)” he wrote.

Papon further wrote, “I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already ! Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now!” The picture shows Papon lying down on the hospital bed, while his son Puhor is seen sitting next to him.

Shaan, Aditi Singh Sharma, Suchitra Pillai, Rannvijay Singha, Adil Hussain and many others wished him good health. Shaan commented, “Ironic but in the sweetest way .. you feel so good .. though not so well .. I can totally connect with this .. GetWell Soon Bro,” while Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, “Get well soon @paponmusic love & hugs.” Suchitra Pillai wrote, “Oye rockstar get well soon luv.”

