Singer Papon resumes work post getting discharged from hospital: 'The show must go on'

Singer Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai over some health concerns. Earlier, he shared a picture from the hospital on social media and shared the update with his fans. The picture also featured his 13-year-old son Puhor sitting by his side. On Sunday, Papon shared that he has been discharged from the hospital. He shared a selfie on Instagram and updated his fans about his recovery.

Singer Papon discharged from the hospital

In his new post, Papon shared that he has recovered well and resumed work too. He even thanked his fans for showering him with love and wishes. He wrote, "The show must go on! Thank you everyone for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love sent to me!! Love back to you all. I am much better now and headed straight to the airport! Don’t worry “DAAL KHICHADI” from home is traveling with me!" Have a look:

Earlier, he shared his health update from the hospital. In his long note, he also wrote about his son, who 'opted to be the night attendant at the hospital'. He called it an emotional moment. His post read, "We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It’s a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers :) I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already ! Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now!"

Papon is popularly known for his songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhage, Tu Jo Mila, Jiyein Kyun, Bulleya and others.