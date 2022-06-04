Singer Shaan remembers KK by singing his iconic song 'Pal' at an event; WATCH

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, is no longer in this world. His songs however, continue to live on and mesmerise millions of those who love listening to him. KK was a brilliant singer and lent his voice in movies like Raees, Jannat, Om Shanti Om and Kites. The singer passed away from a cardiac arrest in Kolkata, where he was performing at a concert. Shaan Mukherji, simply referred to as Shaan, was a good colleague of KK. They collaborated on a number of chartbuster songs like Koi Kahi, time To Disco, Dus Bahane, Golmaal among others and were last seen together on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. Both of them shared a great camaraderie and the death of KK came as a shock to the long-time friend.

Shaan, who was performing at an event, could not resist singing a song in remembrance of the legendary KK. Shaan began by saying that he would like to start the evening by remembering KK and singing his evergreen song which had a deep philosophy to it. He sang one of KK’s most loved songs ‘Pal’ in-front of the crowd and was supported whole heartedly. Shaan’s Instagram post read sharing his performance in remembrance of KK read, “Remembering Kakes. Don’t know why but that’s what I call him. Kakes”. Shaan’s post was short but heartfelt as it took his followers a layer deeper into the relation of the two maestros.

Have a look at Shaan’s performance for KK, HERE

On knowing about the sad demise of KK, Shaan, on his Instagram page, shared a beautiful collage of him with KK. He shared a long post where he wrote about how special and unique the bereaved singer was and how difficult it would be for his wife and children. KK’s last released song was Yeh Hausla from Ranveer Singh led 83 and he has a set of unreleased songs which will be released in 2023. His last musical project is said to be Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, and will see an Eid 2023 release.

