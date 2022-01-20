Singer Shaan’s mom Sonali Mukherjee passes away, Kailash Kher pays condolence

In an unfortunate turn of events, acclaimed singer Shaan’s mother Sonali Mukherjee passed away on Thursday, January 20. The reason of her death remains unclear, however, the saddening news was confirmed by Kailash Kher via Twitter. Currently, the singer is mourning the tragic loss in private and hasn’t yet released any official statement.

While paying condolences to Shaan’s family, Kailash Kher articulated, “Shaan's mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our brother Shaan's family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal prayers.” As soon as the news surfaced on the micro-blogging site, netizens in large numbers mourned the loss.

Shaan shared a great bond of camaraderie with his mother and the singer’s social media profile is a testimony to it. On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, Shaan paid a heartwarming tribute to his mother by sharing an endearing selfie alongside her. While uploading the photo online, Shaan wrote, “Happy Mothers’ Day !!! Blessed to have both Moms by my side always ..”

Similarly, on her birthday, the prolific artist posted yet another smiling selfie which saw his family beaming with tremendous joy. Going by his previous post, it appears that his mother wasn’t keeping well. However, the singer was extremely happy to enjoy the company of his mom in good health on her birthday. At the time, he shared, “Today’s my Mom’s Birthday !!! Glad that she’s is great health and happiness !!! Blessed.”

