Singer Shalmali Kholgade ties the knot with beau Farhan Shaikh in an intimate ceremony; PICS
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the singer wrote, “22nd November 2021 is the most precious day in my life thus far! The day I got married to my perfect match @farhanfshaikh. We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have.. In the living room of our home with our parents and siblings, a few aunts and cousins.” For the wedding, Shalmali opted for a pretty orange saree with a bird motif and Farhan wore an orange kurta and pajama. Their wedding garlands were quite interesting as they were made of orange and white pompoms and photographs of the couple.
In one of the pictures, Shalmali wrote, “My incredible Father conducted the Lajja Hom and Saptapadi with an English translation. As complete as complete can be was what our wedding was. I still can’t get over how wholesome it was.””
Take a look at their wedding pictures here:
Shalmali is known for songs like Pareshaan (Ishaqzaade), Daru Desi (Cocktail) and Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani). She has also been a part of music reality shows, Indian Idol Junior and Sur Nava Dhyas Nava.
