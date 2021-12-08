Singers Hari and Sukhmani likely to perform at Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding; Reports

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding news is keeping the entertainment world buzzed. The wedding festivities are going on in Rajasthan and are grabbing all attention. The couple is trending on social media ever since it had gone viral. Well, today the Haldi ceremony is reportedly taking place and there will be two ceremonies. Groom is expected to be part of the function tomorrow. And now Hindustan Times has mentioned that popular singers Hari and Sukhmani will be performing at the wedding.

As mentioned in the Hindustan Times portal, the duo, known for fusing traditional folk music of Punjab with electronic music, will be performing at the wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Both the actors love Punjabi music. Hari Singh and Sukhmani Malik is known for giving their own versions to songs like Madhaniya, Challa, Boohey Bariyan, Yariyaan and Latthay Di Chaadar. Their creations stand out by the way their opening English vocals glide into boliyan. And this is one of the reasons they are apt for the performance at the couple’s wedding taking note that Kaif hails from the UK and Kaushal hails from Punjab.

To note, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Shankar Mahadevan, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Radhika Madan, Gurdas Maan among others were spotted arriving at the Jaipur airport. Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, DJ Chetas have also reached Jaipur. Reportedly, they will be heading to join Vicky-Katrina's wedding festivities.

Amid this, Vicky and Katrina's Wikipedia pages have already declared them as husband and wife. The wedding is supposed to take place tomorrow. Reportedly, the actor will be heading to shoot for his film with Sara Ali Khan after the wedding and Katrina also will head to shoot for Merry Christmas.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal to shoot for Sara Ali Khan starrer soon after his wedding with Katrina Kaif? Here’s what we know