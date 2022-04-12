Singham 3 is happening: Ajay Devgn confirms to start shooting by the end of the year

Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante and since then, there is no looking back for him. He is known for his action-packed films. And, one such movie which tops the fans’ favourite list is the franchise of Singham. For those unaware, in 2011, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty collaborated on the cop entertainer, Singham, followed by its sequel in the year 2014.

During an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn talked about the much-awaited Singham 3 and said, “I think it should happen by the end of the year. So, we will start shooting. Currently, it is on the scripting level…Rohit (Shetty) comes and tells me the basic idea about what we are going to work on and that’s it and then when he finishes, he comes over and then certainly we chat over it.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed some details about Singham 3. “Singham was set in Goa, followed by Singham Returns which went a notch higher with the premise being set in Mumbai. And now, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are all set to take things to the next level as Singham 3 is set again the backdrop of terrorism with the protagonist travelling all the way to Pakistan to grab hold of terror outfits,” revealed a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in the movie Runway 34. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the key role. Directed by Ajay Devgn, 'Runway 34' is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia.

