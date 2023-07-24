Singham actor Jayant Sawarkar passes away; Son Kaustubh informs, 'Suddenly his health deteriorated'

The entertainment industry lost a gem as the veteran actor Jayant Sawarkar breathed his last on Monday. The Singham actor passed away at the age of 88 due to age-related issues on July 24. According to reports, he was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for the last 15 days and was undergoing treatment. After his sad demise, Kaustubh Sawarkar, the son of the late actor informed all and made the news public.

Singham actor Jayant Sawarkar passes away at 88

According to reports, Jayant Sawarkar was put on a ventilator when his condition worsened. His son Kaustubh told the news agency PTI, "He was admitted to a hospital due to low blood pressure about 10-15 days ago in Thane. Suddenly, his health deteriorated last night. He was put on a ventilator and he passed away around 11 am due to age-related issues."

Jayant Sawarkar's achievements

The veteran actor was born on May 3, 1936, in Guhagar, Bombay Province, British India. He made his debut in the TV film Woh Chokri in 1994. After gaining popularity, the late actor appeared in movies like Vaastav (1999) and Hari Om Vithala (2008).

Jayant Sawarkar was featured in recent films like Singham (2011), Gadbad Gondhal (2012), Dhurandhar Bhatawdekar (2015), 66 Sadashiv (2019), and Bakaal (2019). He received praise for his amazing performance in these films.

The 88-year-old actor was a part of more than 100 Marathi plays and played more than 30 characters in Hindi movies. His acting prowess was showcased when he performed in playwright Vijay Tendulkar’s iconic stage production, Manus Navache Bet.

Sawarkar captivated everyone's hearts with his remarkable performances in plays such as Aparadh Meich Kela, Apurankank, Alibaba Chalis Chor, Aladdin Jaducha Diva, and Aamhi Jagato Befam.

On May 2023, Ambarnath Marathi Film Festival (AMFF), a platform that celebrates excellence in Marathi cinema, honored the veteran actor with the esteemed Jeevan Gaurav Award for showcasing his extraordinary talent in the entertainment industry throughout his career.

Advertisement

Apart from that, the Government of Maharashtra also acknowledged Sawarkar’s remarkable achievements in the field of theatre by honoring him with the Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar Lifetime Achievement Award in May this year.