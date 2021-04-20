Singham actor Kishore Nandlaskar passes away due to Coronavirus at 81

Kishore Nandlaskar, who is known for his role in Singham, Vaastav, Simmba etc, was tested positive for COVID 19 on April 14.

The coronavirus pandemic has been on the surge of late and is taking a massive toll on normal life. While cases are increasing rapidly, several people from the film industry have also been diagnosed with the deadly virus of late. Amid this, the showbiz world has lost yet another talented actor to coronavirus. We are talking about Kishore Nandlaskar who is a known face in Marathi cinema and is well known for his roles in movies like Vaastav, Singham, Simmba, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain etc. The veteran actor breathed his last at the age of 81 on April 20.

According to media reports, the veteran actor has died of COVID 19 and tested positive for the same last week. Confirming the news of his demise, Kishore’s grandson Anish stated that the veteran actor had breathing issues following which he was admitted to the hospital. “My grandfather was admitted to a Covid-19 Center in Thane on April 14 after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the Covid centre between 12.30 pm to 1 pm. He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid centre. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly,” Kishore’s grandson was quoted saying to ABP.

Earlier, celebs like Sonu Sood, , Arjun Rampal, Vicky Kaushal, , , etc, had also tested positive for COVID 19 and some of them also managed to beat the deadly virus. Sharing the news on Twitter, “Hi everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID 19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking the utmost care. But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I’m always there for you all.”

