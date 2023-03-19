Singham actress Sonali Kulkarni apologizes after getting trolled for calling Indian women 'lazy'

Actress Sonali Kulkarni has been part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. She is known for her simple and strong acting skills which have won the hearts of millions. However, the Singham actress recently came into the limelight after she remarked about Indian women. Sonali called the Indian women 'lazy', following which she faced brutal trolling on social media.

Sonali then took to her Instagram handle and wrote an apology letter. "I want to thank everyone especially the media for a mature conduct of connection with me. I had no intention of hurting any woman. I have always expressed my thoughts in support of us women and hope to have more open exchange of thoughts."

She also said, "We can make this society a healthier place to leave if we women shine along with our vulnerabilities and wisdom.Sonali further added, "I am an optimistic person who believe that life is beautiful. I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart if I have hurt someone.

About Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkarni has been part of the Marathi and Hindi film industries. She appeared in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Mission Kashmir, Singham, and many more.

Some of her notable works are Deool, Pune 52, The Good Road, Gulabjaam, Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar. She won three Filmfare Marathi Awards for her roles in Dr. Prakash Baba Amte-The Real Hero, Kaccha Limbu, and Pension.

In 2021, she made her OTT debut in the web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 which was released on Amazon Prime, and The Whistleblower on SonyLiv.

