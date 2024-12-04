Singham Again actor Arjun Kapoor defends trend of franchises in Bollywood; 'We shouldn't be apologetic about...'

Following the success of movies like Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again there are no two ways that it is the franchise films that are assuring great returns to the filmmakers. Arjun Kapoor who was recently seen in Singham Again also defended them and stated that they should be serviced as long as the audience enjoys them.

While speaking with Mid-day, Arjun Kapoor recently expressed his views on the success of franchise films and admitted that the theatrical business is not assured. However, franchises bring a "safety net" with a dedicated audience associated with the project.

While there are people who criticize the franchise for its formulaic storytelling and reliance on established storytelling, the Singham Again actor holds a different viewpoint. According to him, franchises offer an actor the freedom to follow original storytelling in other projects without worrying about box-office returns.

Arjun noted that one can create an ecosystem that allows them to make choices where they can do interesting stuff. The No Entry 2 actor mentioned that the industry should celebrate the art, emphasizing that the audience is enjoying them, and they should be serviced.

“It’s not easy to make a hit franchise; there are enough that haven’t done well. We shouldn’t be apologetic about making them. We should be excited about our audience being open to them. At the same time, we must cultivate the new-age mainstream cinema audience,” he stated.

Advertisement

Considering more franchise films like Pushpa 2: The Rule to Drishyam 3 are in the pipeline, standalone movies haven’t been replaced. He mentioned that at some point, the audience might as well get "fatigued" with the franchises. He cited examples of last year's released movies like Jawan and Animal, highlighting that the original movies also work.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in No Entry 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the comedy film also features Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in the key roles. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the sequel to the film will go on floors in December 2024, and it will release next year in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part.

The 2005-released No Entry originally featured Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor in the key roles.

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s highly-awaited mythological drama to resume shoot sooner than you expect; details inside