Singham Again: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty spend time with Jawans in Kashmir amid shoot schedule; WATCH

Singham Again is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will feature Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic role as Bajirao Singham. Several tantalizing glimpses from the shooting of the film in Srinagar have already been keeping fans intrigued. Recently, the Sashastra Seema Bal took to their Twitter handle to share some glimpses of the actors as they met and spent time with the jawans.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty spend time with SSB Jawans in Jammu and Kashmir

Taking to Twitter, SSB India shared a video and picture in which Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty can be seen spending time with the jawans in Jammu and Kashmir and posing with them as well. In the images, Ajay can be seen donning a police uniform, suggesting he arrived straight from the set of Singham Again to meet the SSB jawans. The heartwarming interaction video and the pictures are winning hearts on the internet.

Take a look at the video and picture here:

Arjun Kapoor wraps up Singham Again shoot

Arjun Kapoor wraps up Singham Again shoot

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a monochromatic picture featuring him and director Rohit Shetty, both standing facing each other. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, "Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain !!! (Villain of Rohit Shetty's cop universe). I have wrapped up my work on Singham Again !!! My 20th film & one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEMA !!!"

Further expressing his gratitude for being part of the franchise, he wrote, “I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. I can’t wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon !!!”

About Singham Again

Singham Again is the third part of the super-hit Singham franchise. Apart from Ajay and Jackie, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor in important roles. The film is poised to release later this year on August 15, 2024.

With an impressive ensemble cast, the movie is expected to make big bucks at the box office. With the anticipation around the film on an all-time high, cinephiles are also curious to know every minute detail about the film.

