Singham Again: Ajay Devgn looks powerful in FIRST LOOK; Rohit Shetty welcomes back ‘everyone’s favourite cop’

Actor Ajay Devgn commenced the Singham series earlier in 2011 and it did not take much time for the film to become a fan favorite. The film was followed by Singham Returns in 2014 and at the moment, the highly anticipated Singham Again is on its way. Earlier, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and others from the film. Next in line is the OG actor of the Singham franchise, Ajay Devgn, whose bold and fierce look from Singham Again was released today.

Taking to his Instagram account this morning, filmmaker Rohit Shetty took fans by surprise after he released the look of actor Ajay Devgn from his upcoming venture Singham Again. Notably, Devgn can be seen in a raw, rugged, and bold look, with his character having fire in his eyes.

With the background set ablaze and a lion emerging in the poster, the actor’s look from the highly anticipated Singham Again truly seems to be captivating. Releasing the look, Rohit Shetty penned, “Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone’s favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!…SINGHAM AGAIN…”

About Singham Again

The Singham franchise began in the year 2011 with Ajay Devgn featuring as Bajirao Singham. He proceeded to win the hearts of the audience after starring in Singham Returns in 2014, which also starred actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ahead of Singham Again’s release, the makers of the film unboxed the intriguing looks of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone earlier, before unveiling Ajay Devgn’s look.

An exclusive report filed by Pinkvilla earlier spilled some beans on the project, revealing the details of its writing department. Notably, the Rohit Shetty directorial has been penned by Shantanu Srivastava, Kshitij Patwardhan, Yunus Sajawal, Milap Zaveri, Abhijeet Khuman, Sandeep and Anusha.

As per the report, Rohit Shetty and his team of writers embarked on the journey of curating a script for Singham Again for 18 months.

