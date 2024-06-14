Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe movie to now release on Diwali 2024; averts clash with Pushpa 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the promotional assets from the film have already piqued fans’ interest. On Thursday (June 13) during the trailer launch of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn had hinted at the movie’s release being postponed.

Now, a day later, the entire film team has made an official announcement giving details about the new film release date. Check it out.

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn and more gets postponed

Today, on June 14, a while back, Ajay Devgn along with other team members took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new poster of Singham Again. The poster mentioned the names of all the key actors including Ajay, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Along with the movie name, the announcement further reads, “Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe Roaring This Diwali 2024.” In addition to this, the post was captioned, “#SinghamAgain roaring this Diwali 2024 (Accompanied by fire emoji)”

For the unversed, Diwali falls on October 29, 2024, so one can anticipate that the film will be releasing in the last week of October.

Take a look:

Singham Again averts major clashes on Independence Day

Singham Again was earlier scheduled to hit the theaters on Independence Day, i.e. August 15, 2024. However, now the change in release date has averted the makers to avoid a clash with other highly-anticipated films like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, John Abraham and Sharvari starrer Vedaa and Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu’s multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein.

Ajay Devgn hinted at Singham Again's postponement of the release date

On the other hand, on Thursday (June 13), during the trailer launch of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, upon being asked about Singham Again’s release status, Ajay admitted being not too sure about its release on Independence Day. The actor went on to reveal that there was still some work pending on the film and that some shooting is also left.

He also mentioned that they were not in any hurry because the work gets spoiled in haste. He stated that a decision will be taken on the release date as soon as they get ready.

Singham Again will be the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty’s beloved cop universe comprising Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.