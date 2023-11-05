Singham Again: Akshay Kumar unveils intense FIRST LOOK on 2 years of Sooryavanshi; Katrina Kaif reacts

Rohit Shetty's cop universe continues to expand with each passing day, and the upcoming saga, Singham Again, boasts a star-studded ensemble that has fans eagerly awaiting its release. As Akshay Kumar’s movie Sooryavanshi marks its 2nd anniversary, he delighted audiences by offering an action-packed sneak peek into the forthcoming film by unveiling his first look. Akshay's co-star from Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif, also shared her reaction to the exciting reveal.

Akshay Kumar makes entry in helicopter as Veer Sooryavanshi in first look from Singham Again

On Sunday, November 5, the 2021 blockbuster Sooryavanshi marked its 2nd anniversary since release. In celebration of this special occasion, Akshay Kumar and the makers of the highly anticipated Singham Again unveiled the actor's first look in character. The sneak peek showcases Akshay leaping out of a helicopter mid-air, armed with a gun, against a backdrop of explosive chaos.

Akshay, in his caption, exclaimed, "‘Aila re aila, #Sooryavanshi aila’ Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi’s entry. Are you ready? #SinghamAgain."

Rohit Shetty’s post for Akshay Kumar’s glimpse from Singham Again and Katrina Kaif’s reaction

Director Rohit Shetty, too, took to his Instagram to share Akshay's adrenaline-pumping glimpse from Singham Again. In the caption, he declared, “In Singham Again, we are just doing what our fans want us to do! So here it is… Akshay Kumar and a helicopter! As we complete 2 years of Sooryavanshi, VEER SOORYAVANSHI joins the battle with Singham.”

Katrina Kaif, expressing her excitement, showered the first look with a glowing star emoji under Rohit’s post.

