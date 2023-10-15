Singham Again: Deepika Padukone is fierce cop Shakti Shetty in FIRST LOOK; Ranveer Singh says 'Aag laga degi'

Deepika Padukone recently earned praise for her special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The actress is now actively involved in her next project, a film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe titled Singham Again. The director had announced the commencement of the film's shoot just a few weeks ago. Now, the much-awaited first look of Deepika in the movie has been revealed, where she portrays the role of the fierce cop named Shakti Shetty. Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh, who is also set to make an appearance in the cop drama, has shared his reaction to the poster.

Deepika Padukone's first look from Singham Again is out; Ranveer Singh reacts

On Sunday, October 15, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared two stunning shots showcasing her look from the movie Singham Again. She is seen donning a cop uniform, holding a bad guy with one hand, and pointing a gun at his mouth. The backdrop features cop vehicles and other adversaries lying around, with a building set on fire behind Deepika. In the second photo, a close-up shot reveals her hand tied in bandages and a wound on her forehead. Despite the intense scenes, Deepika is seen smiling wide, adding a frightening yet intriguing touch to her character. In the caption, she wrote, "Introducing…Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain." Have a look:

Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh, displaying his enthusiasm and appreciation, commented, "AAG LAGA DEGI (fire emojis)."

He also shared an Instagram post and captioned it, “AALI RE AALI…LADY SINGHAM AALI !!!!! SHAKTI SHETTY has arrived in the Cop-verse !!!!! @deepikapadukone @itsrohitshetty.”

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty on Deepika Padukone’s first look from Singham Again

Ajay Devgn, who plays the lead hero in Singham Again, welcomed Deepika Padukone to the movie by sharing her first look on his Instagram. He wrote, “Welcome to my squad @deepikapadukone.” Deepika responded with a salute emoji.

Director Rohit Shetty also shared Deepika’s look with a powerful caption stating, “NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI... MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE… SHAKTI SHETTY... MY LADY SINGHAM… DEEPIKA PADUKONE.”

Singham Again features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unfiltered selfie; gives glimpse of her ‘GLOWrious’ day