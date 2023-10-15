Singham Again: Deepika Padukone's cop look from Ajay Devgn starrer leaves Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor impressed

Deepika Padukone's first look from the cop universe film Singham Again has ignited the internet, showcasing her portrayal of cop Shakti Shetty in the movie directed by Rohit Shetty. The powerful and fierce glimpse has garnered praise from several Bollywood celebrities. Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and more have shared their reactions, expressing their admiration for Deepika's intense and captivating look. The widespread positive response from fellow industry members reflects the anticipation and excitement building up for the film.

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and others react to Deepika Padukone’s look from Singham Again

On Sunday, October 15, Deepika Padukone shared her first look photos from the highly anticipated movie Singham Again. The stunning images have left fellow actresses Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor very impressed. Alia expressed her excitement using fire emojis in the comments section, while Janhvi used both fire and raised hand emojis.

Other Bollywood stars, including Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Deepika’s Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan, all liked Deepika’s post.

Under Rohit Shetty’s post about Deepika’s look, Jacqueline Fernandez left raised hand emojis, while Pooja Hegde wrote, “Shetttttttttyyy powerrrrr.”

More about Deepika Padukone’s character in Singham Again

In the first glimpse, Deepika is seen in a formidable avatar, pointing a gun at her enemy in a wounded look, with a burning building in the backdrop. Sharing the pictures, director Rohit Shetty described Deepika’s character in the caption, saying, “NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI... MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE… SHAKTI SHETTY... MY LADY SINGHAM… DEEPIKA PADUKONE.”

Ranveer Singh shared, “AALI RE AALI…LADY SINGHAM AALI !!!!! SHAKTI SHETTY has arrived in the Cop-verse !!!!! @deepikapadukone @itsrohitshetty,” while Ajay Devgn welcomed her to his squad.

Singham Again shooting is currently in full swing with the star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn as Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, and others, set to shine on the screen. A few weeks ago, Rohit had shared mahurat pictures of the shoot as he reminisced about the journey of creating a Cop Universe.

