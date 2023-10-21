Singham Again director Rohit Shetty REACTS to meme on his extended Cop Universe: ‘Who did this?’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is famous for comedy films like the Golmaal series, made his breakthrough in the action genre in Bollywood with Singham in 2011, eight years after his first action film Zameen. The Cop Universe franchise gave other successful films like Singham Returns, Simmba and his latest Suryavanshi. It began with Ajay Devgn playing the police officer, followed by Ranveer Singh in Singham and now he is all set to launch Singham Again, in which Deepika Padukone will be seen as Lady Singham.

Well, just a few days after launching Deepika’s poster, he even welcomed Tiger Shroff into the Cop Universe and it looks like this has been meme fodder for social media users ever since. Rohit Shetty has now reacted to a hilarious meme about his extended cop universe!

Rohit Shetty reacts to a meme about his Cop Universe

The entire internet community went crazy after Rohit Shetty announced Tiger Shroff's presence in the Singham franchise. Several memes were created, hilariously circulating that the filmmaker is all set to turn every actor into a police officer in his films. One of the memes featured Rohit Shetty as a little boy, who is seen around asking people, "Tu kal se police mein" (You are in the police from tomorrow), "Tu bhi police mein" (You too are in the police), "Tu bhi" (You too), "Tere peeche wala bhi" (The one at your back too), "Tu web series mein police wala" (You are the policeman in web series).

This meme left Rohit Shetty amused and he reshared it on his official Instagram story, and added several laughing emojis to it. Wondering who is the mastermind behind the memes, he also wrote, "Who did this???" along with laughing emojis.

Check out his Instagram story below.

More about Singham Again

Singham Again is set to release sometime in 2024. Rohit Shetty has had a team of six writers to ensure that the storyline of the film is captivating enough to engage the audience. The team has worked for 18 months to make the masterpiece and all they can do now is hope for it to be another blockbuster!

