Singham Again: Has Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe movie been postponed? Actor breaks silence

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. He also has the highly anticipated cop universe movie Singham Again with director Rohit Shetty in his upcoming lineup.

The film was scheduled for release on August 15, but recent reports claim that it has been postponed. During the trailer launch of AMKDT, Ajay broke his silence on the postponement of Singham Again.

Ajay Devgn reveals shooting of Singham Again is still left

Today, June 13, Ajay Devgn graced the trailer launch event of his film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha alongside the cast and crew. There, he was asked if Singham Again was still releasing on August 15 or if it had been postponed.

In response, Ajay stated, “No, we are not sure. Kyunki uska jo abhi tak kaam chal raha hai, woh abhi tak pura khatam nhi hua. Thodi bahut shooting bhi baaki hai (Because the work is still going on, it is not completely finished yet. Some shooting is still left).”

Ajay also mentioned that they were not in any hurry because the work gets spoiled in haste. He stated that a decision will be taken on the release date as soon as they get ready.

Last year, Ajay’s powerful look from the film Singham Again was unveiled in a poster that showed him roaring like a lion. The caption of the Instagram post said, “He is Mighty. He is Power. He is Danger. He is Strength. Singham will roar again!”

About Singham Again

Singham Again is the fifth film in the popular franchise created by Rohit Shetty and is said to be a grand-scale project. The ensemble cast of the movie features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone, with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh making cameo appearances.

About Ajay Devgn’s movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Meanwhile, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is set to release in theaters on July 5. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the romantic film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

