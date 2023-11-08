Singham Again: Kareena Kapoor Khan is fierce with gun in hands as Avni Bajirao Singham in rugged first look

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been on a roll this year owing to The Buckingham Murders and Jaane Jaan. Up next, the actress will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the actress’ look from the film and she appears to be in an eyebrow-raising intriguing avatar. Have a look at the film’s poster featuring Kareena inside.

Kareena Kapoor’s look as Avni from Singham Again is out

After Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the makers of Singham Again have unboxed the look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the upcoming film of the Singham series and her curiosity generating look seems to be totally on-point. In the poster, she can be seen with a gun in her hand, a wound on her forehead, and a mysterious expression on her face.

Welcoming Kareena to the Singham squad, Jio Studios wrote in a post, “It's ACTION TIME for Avni Bajirao Singham aka #KareenaKapoorKhan #SinghamAgain @RSPicturez @ADFFilms @RelianceEnt #Cinergy.”

Have a look at the poster below!

You will see a different Singham in the film this time: Rohit Shetty on Singham Again

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the director of Singham Again had discussed the project in depth. He expressed excitement about making another Singham film and said audiences will see Singham in a new avatar this time, which makes him thrilled to present this new side of the character.

“I am excited for making Singham. I am excited because you will see a different Singham in the film this time. It’s huge, the script has turned out well. It’s unique and it is the most loved character that I know. I am excited that Ajay and I are coming back together on Singham Again,” he had said.

More about Singham Again

The movie boasts a stellar star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

Notably, the series started in 2011 and fans saw actor Ajay Devgn donning the avatar of the intimidating but lovable police officer Singham. The film also starred actress Kajal Aggarwal and she played the actor’s love interest in the film.

