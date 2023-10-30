Singham Again: Ranveer Singh oozes curiosity as Simmba in FIRST look, Deepika Padukone shares poster

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is set to introduce the third part of the Singham series to the audience and it is slated for release next year. The highly anticipated action cop drama project comprises a promising star cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and others. Lately, the movie makers have been giving fans glimpses of the characters of the film through its posters, and the next in line is Ranveer Singh, who sparks intrigue as Simmba in this new poster from the film. Check it out inside!

Ranveer Singh’s first look as Simmba from Singham Again is out now

The actor took to his Instagram account this morning to share a glimpse of his character Simmba from Singham Again. The zeal-filled poster shows Ranveer as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao a.k.a. Simmba and oozes style in this new poster as he dons the avatar of a cop.

Introducing Simmba to fans, Ranveer Singh wrote in the caption, “SABSE NATKHAT, SABSE NIRALA!!! ALA RE ALA, SIMMBA ALA!!! #SinghamAgain.”

Notably, the star’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone also shared Ranveer’s look as Simmba from Singham Again on her Instagram post.

More about Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

The first part of the Singham series arrived in theaters in 2011 and starred actor Ajay Devgn playing the role of Inspector Bajirao Singham who fights against all odds to make the society a better place to live in.

The filmmaker then introduced the second part of the series titled Singham Returns and fans were elated to welcome it on the big screen.

Now, the third part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which is Singham Again, is slated for its release next year and boasts of a stellar star cast which includes actors Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar.

Notably, Singham Again went on floors earlier in September and the shooting took place at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty had earlier also dropped photographs from the Muhurat shot of the movie and penned, "Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi...12 Years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchisee."

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty shares glimpse of action on Singham Again sets; calls Ajay Devgn starrer 'work in progress'