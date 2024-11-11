Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reveals why Ranveer Singh has no romantic scenes with Deepika Padukone in the movie; 'Could’ve gone seriously wrong'

While many fans expected to see some romance and sparks between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Singham Again, that did not happen. Director Rohit Shetty has now explained that exploring a romantic angle as 'Deepveer' could have gone seriously wrong, as Ranveer's character reflected Lord Hanuman. He added, 'We did all this so that no one got hurt for even a second'.

In a conversation with News18, Rohit Shetty shared that he chose not to bring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone 'Deepveer' together on screen in Singham Again in the way he had initially envisioned.

He explained that Ranveer Singh’s character doesn’t have any interaction with Deepika Padukone’s character, as they wanted to avoid any potential discomfort or misunderstandings. Although he would have liked to add a scene where the two characters share playful banter, he decided against it.

The Sooryavanshi director further elaborated that Ranveer’s character is a reflection of Hanuman ji, and creating certain interactions could have been misinterpreted. "Since Ranveer was a reflection of Hanuman ji’s character, it could’ve gone seriously wrong."

Though there is some light-hearted exchange between Ranveer and Akshay Kumar’s characters, Rohit said they made a conscious decision to avoid a similar approach with Ranveer and Deepika. He clarified that they were clear about what they could depict and say on screen.

Advertisement

In the same interview, Rohit also talked about incorporating a Ramayan theme in Singham Again brought a significant challenge, as he and his team were deeply aware of the emotional weight and sensitivity surrounding it.

While the film's star cast and action sequences were important, his primary concern was avoiding any missteps with the Ramayan elements to ensure no sentiments were hurt.

Shetty admitted that he was less worried about the film’s box office performance and more about potential objections to the Ramayan-inspired content.

Acknowledging that using aspects of the Ramayan was a “risk factor,” Rohit noted that they still saw it as a unique concept worth exploring, even though it brought apprehension.

He explained that the team had concerns about how audiences might react if something went wrong with the portrayal of the Ramayan, which could have led to backlash that would harm the film.

However, he expressed relief, adding that their intentions as filmmakers were sincere, and they took great care to respect the sentiments associated with the Ramayan. Ultimately, he felt this cautious approach worked in their favor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor Birthday: When producer made sure Sridevi had the best makeup room and costumes on Mr. India sets