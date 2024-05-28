Singham Again: Rohit Shetty thanks Kashmir for ‘tremendous love’ in BTS video featuring Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff; WATCH

Rohit Shetty recently wrapped up shooting for his much-awaited film, Singham Again, in Kashmir. On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude to the people of Kashmir. He called the Kashmir shoot schedule of Singham Again “most amazing and emotional”. Scroll down to see the behind-the-scenes video.

Rohit Shetty pens heartfelt note after wrapping Singham Again's Kashmir schedule

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared a BTS video from Kashmir sets of Singham Again. In the video, Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff can be seen meeting their fans, posing for pictures and appreciating the beauty of Kashmir. Rohit captioned the post, "Had the most amazing and emotional schedule. Thank you for the tremendous love Kashmir."

Have a look at the video here:

In addition to this, the director also uploaded a photograph of Devgn similar to the aforementioned background. In the photo, he was seen resting his back on the army van and looking away from the camera. One can ascertain from the caption of the hit-maker that this time Bajirao Singham will be seen contributing to the 'Special Operations Group' in Jammu & Kashmir Police.

About Singham Again

Rohit Shetty has established a cop universe in Bollywood with three of his big movies – Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi which starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. The three superstars will now unite in Singham Again.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Singham Again will also star Arjun Kapoor in a key role. He recently wrapped up shooting for the film and shared on social media, “Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain !!! I have wrapped up my work on ‘Singham Again’ !!! My 20th film & one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEMA !!! I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. Can’t wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon !!!”

The eagerly-awaited Singham Again is the third installment of the Singham franchise. The film also stars, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff in important roles.

