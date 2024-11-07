Singham Again star Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on dealing with ‘mild depression’ and Hashimoto’s disease; 'I can take a flight and gain weight...'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who recently appeared in Singham Again, has opened up about his struggles with ‘mild depression’ and Hashimoto’s disease. He revealed how his body reacts to stress, even gaining weight during flights, as it goes into distress mode.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Arjun Kapoor revealed his struggle with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune condition affecting the thyroid. He shared how the disease causes his body to react unpredictably, even gaining weight after a flight due to the stress it places on his system.

He said, "Its almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes in distress. That happened to be when I was 30 and I defied it." The Singham Again actor mentioned that his 'mom used to have it' and sister, Anshula Kapoor, also have the condition, and reflected on how he noticed changes in his body over time, especially during his film career.

He also opened up about turning to therapy to cope with his mental and physical struggles. He shared that he always prefers to handle things privately, but he realized he needed help last year. The actor admitted that the depression and therapy began to take shape then, as he was no longer finding joy in watching films—something that had always been a passion. Reflecting on the shift, Arjun Kapoor questioned his future in the industry, wondering whether he’d get another chance to do what he loves.

He further shared that the emotional turmoil was deeply affecting him. He explained that while he’s never been a bitter person, the feelings started to build up in an unsettling way. To cope, he began watching YouTube shorts to fall asleep and tried therapy with a few therapists who weren’t the right fit.

Eventually, he found someone who truly listened, and after their sessions, he was diagnosed with mild depression, which Arjun described as precise. “She did diagnose me with mild depression at that point of time, which is very circumstantial,” he said.

Arjun also opened up about coping with depression, stating that self-doubt is common in any profession, but when things don't go as planned, it can turn into prolonged uncertainty. He explained that these doubts can grow louder over time, making it harder to shake off negativity. Reflecting on his childhood, he mentioned how being a ‘fat kid’ left lasting mental scars, affecting his relationship with food and self-care without him even realizing it at the time.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone.

