Singham Again theme taken down from YouTube after copyright strike from T-Series amidst box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; Fans say ‘Humko support...'

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are both scheduled to hit theaters on November 1, 2024. The box office showdown between these two major films during Diwali is highly anticipated. Amid this excitement, T-Series, the producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has asserted copyright over the title track of Singham Again. The producers first took down the video and subsequently uploaded an edited version of the song. However, netizens were quick to notice and share their reactions and stated 'humko support dikhana hoga’.

The title track of Singham Again was launched on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel and other platforms on Saturday. However, it was removed the following day, leading many to notice that the song was no longer accessible.

The thumbnail of the missing video indicated that it had been taken down following a copyright strike by T-Series. The message stated, "The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by T-Series."

The title track of Singham Again included the iconic Singham theme, originally composed by Ajay-Atul for the 2011 film and released under T-Series.

The new version features vocals by Santhosh Venky, with music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. Following the copyright strike, the producers removed the Singham theme and re-uploaded the song.

According to the Hindustan Times, there was a minor issue with the Singham Again title track related to specific sections that had received copyright claims, but it was resolved promptly.

The deletion and subsequent restoration generated significant buzz on social media, especially since T-Series is the producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is set to clash with Singham Again at the box office during Diwali.

"Planned by T-Series?" one user questioned on Reddit. Another commenter on YouTube stated, "Singham Again movie ke sath bura hua hai ab hamko hi support dikhana hoga (The Singham Again movie has been targeted. We must show our support)."

Singham Again features an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

