Singham Again: Tiger Shroff resumes shoot with Ajay Devgn; to wrap Rohit Shetty directorial by February end?

In October last year, Rohit Shetty revealed that Tiger Shroff will be joining his cop universe as ACP Satya in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn. Most of the filming for the movie is done except for the scenes introducing Shroff. After finishing shooting in Jordan for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, Shroff joined the sets of Singham Again and has been filming with Devgn for a week at Film City.

Tiger Shroff to wrap Singham Again by February 2024 end

According to a recent report by Mid-day, Rohit Shetty wants to finish filming the cop thriller Singham Again by the end of February. A source informed teh portal, “Matching dates is always a struggle in multi-starrers,” and the filmmaker was praised for accomplishing the impossible through his careful planning.

The source further added, “Right now, major portions of Tiger are being canned. [Because] after this week, Ajay will get busy with promotions for his film Shaitaan; there’s a race to meet the deadline. The makers are hoping to shoot most of Tiger’s scenes by the end of this month.”