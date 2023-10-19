Singham Again: Tiger Shroff’s FIRST LOOK as ACP Satya is out, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh welcome him to squad

Tiger Shroff is currently awaiting the arrival of Ganapath, which will hit the big screen tomorrow, on October 20. While fans have been waiting with bated breath to watch the movie in theaters lately, in a treat for them, the makers of Singham Again have given a sneak peek into the actor’s character from the upcoming part of the Singham series and it has left fans feeling over the moon. Actors Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who will also be seen in the movie, welcomed Tiger to the squad and shared his look. Check out Tiger Shroff’s look from Singham Again inside!

Tiger Shroff’s first look from Singham Again is now out

In a surprise for fans, the makers of Singham Again released the first look of actor Tiger Shroff from the film. Donning the avatar of ACP Satya from the cop universe, the actor sparks a sense of curiosity amongst the viewers.

Carrying a gun in his hand with the background set ablaze as Tiger strikes a pose, the glimpse of the actor from Singham Again is truly intriguing. The makers of the movie also unveiled his look in the police uniform.

Check out the glimpses of Shroff’s character from the film below!

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh on Tiger’s first look from Singham Again

After the actor’s look from the movie was unveiled earlier today, actor Ranveer Singh, who will also be seen in the movie, shared his look and welcomed him to the Singham squad stating, “Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA … the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad… Tiger.”

Actor Ajay Devgn, who is also a part of Singham Again, welcomed Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya to the team mentioning, “The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya!”



The Rohit Shetty’s movie will also feature actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone.

