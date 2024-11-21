Singham Again's Arjun Kapoor admits having ‘highest regard’ for co-star Ranveer Singh for THIS reason; calls him and Deepika Padukone a 'great couple'

Arjun Kapoor is receiving praise for his role in Singham Again, where he plays the antagonist. Alongside him, the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also delivered powerful performances in key roles. Arjun spoke fondly about his bond with Ranveer, expressing his deep admiration for his work and the way he has treated him. He also praised the Gully Boy actor and Deepika as a 'great couple', highlighting their strong personal and professional connection.

Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about his close relationship with Ranveer Singh, highlighting his admiration for him both as an actor and as a person. He shared how their bond has remained strong and ‘untouchable’ ever since they teamed up on Gunday.

Despite their busy schedules and occasional physical distance, the Kuttey actor emphasized that their bond remains strong, with constant communication. He expressed his deep admiration for Ranveer, saying, "We might not meet each other for days, but I love the guy. I have highest regard for the work he does and the way he has been with me."

He also praised Ranveer for being a devoted husband to Deepika, calling him 'amazing'. He acknowledged their strong connection, emphasizing that they truly make a 'great couple'.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. Arjun shared his heartfelt blessings for the couple, wishing them a lifetime of happiness and praying that they receive all the joy in the world. “Now they have a child and live happily ever after, and I pray that all the joy in the world reaches them.”

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer were recently seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, a part of the filmmaker’s cop universe. The film also featured Deepika Padukone, who made her debut in the universe as Shakti Shetty, aka ‘Lady Singham’. The film went on to become a major hit.

On the work front, after Singham Again, Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that Arjun Kapoor will team up with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh for No Entry 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. The second installment of the popular franchise is set to begin filming in December 2024 and is slated for a major theatrical release in 2025, marking the 20th anniversary of the first film.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up to resume shooting for his untitled project with director Aditya Dhar.

