Sipping soft drink to dancing under sun: Kriti Sanon shows the madness behind making of Munda Sona song

Kriti Sanon , the popular actress is set to reunite with young crowd-puller Kartik Aaryan for her next Bollywood outing, Shehzada. The movie, which is an official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, is set to hit the theatres on February 17, this year. Ahead of the release, the cast and crew members revealed the promising official trailer and songs of the film, which have clearly raised expectations over the highly anticipated family entertainer, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan.

Recently, Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle and shared a reel, which reveals all the madness that went behind the making of the much-loved ' Munda Sona ' song from Shehzada . In the reel video, the lead pair, Kriti and Kartik are seen sipping a soft drink as they began shooting for the song amidst weird weather - which was basically a mix of piercing sunlight and occasional rain. However, the difficult climate has not prevented both Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon from giving their best shots. The duo is seen clearly having a lot of fun on the sets of the film.

Kartik Aaryan about Shehzada

The official trailer of the Rohit Dhawan directorial was released on January 12 at a grand event in Mumbai. At the grand trailer launch event of Shehzada, leading man Kartik Aaryan stated that he is hoping that Shehzada turns out to be a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “I hope Shehzada is a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I hope it entertains the audience. I want more and more people to watch Shehzada. Fingers crossed. I hope Shehzada does well. Our industry needs it. The film is the mass` family entertainer, which audience see in huge numbers,” said the actor.

About Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan is playing the central character Bantu in the film, which features Kriti Sanon as his lady love Samara. The much-awaited film features a stellar star cast including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, and others in the supporting roles.