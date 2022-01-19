Sir fame Tillotama Shome poses with unshaved armpits: 'Not sorry about it'

Give this a thought - how many times do we say sorry without actually meaning it? The word has become a quintessential part of our daily conversations and has lost its true meaning. Sometimes, we are apologetic for putting our opinion across; other times the display of something as mundane as body hair necessitates you to be apologetic to society. Recently, actress Tillotama Shome shared a beautiful picture of herself, posing with her armpit hair and being unapologetically herself.

In the pic that the ‘Hindi Medium’ actress posted on her Instagram, she glowed with happiness and sported a tank top with the slogan ‘Be Unapologetic’. Along with the post, she penned down a thoughtful caption that stayed with us long after we read it. She wrote, "I do say Sorry a lot. Worst is when I apologise in anticipation of someone's apology, as if it's a Hello. I am sorry if I did something good because I could have done it better.The visceral ones of course, slip out of your mouth in silence.The t shirt is a reminder to use it less and mean it more.(Oh and about body hair, yeah not sorry about it. I wear it as I like it. Its not a statement. I also wax. I also don't. Good day!" Here’s to normalizing body hair and apologising only when we mean it.

Check Tillotama's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tillotama was most recently seen in Netflix's feature Sir, in which she played a widowed domestic helper who falls in love with her boss. Tollotama won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her stellar performance.

