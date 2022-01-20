Sisters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt prove they are two peas in a pod with this adorable new photo.

When she's not shooting or reading scripts, Alia Bhatt is busy spending time with her loved ones. The actress makes sure to chronicle these special moments for the gram. On Thursday, Alia did just that as she took to her Instagram Story to share a super cute selfie with her older sister Shaheen Bhatt.

In the photo. Alia can be seen leaning on to Shaheen who has the perfect top angle in place. The sisters are all smiles and their strong bond reminds us of the phrase two peas in a pod. Sharing the photo, Alia tagged her sister and dropped a heart GIF. In the picture, Alia can be seen wearing a sky blue tracksuit and her favourite golden hoops.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's photo below:

Just a few days ago, Alia had shared a sunkissed picture with Shaheen that was a true delight for her fans.

On the work front, Alia has as many as three releases lined up this year. RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra have been slated for a theatrical release. While RRR was set to release on 7 January, the film has been pushed due to the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases.

On the personal front, Alia and Ranbir are most likely to tie the knot later this year. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

