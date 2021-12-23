Sisters Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone are a sight to behold as they look stunning in bling and red.

Deepika Padukone received some solid support from her family as they flew down from Bangalore to Mumbai to attend the grand premiere of her next film 83. The sports drama's grand premiere was held in the suburbs of Mumbai and the actress looked drop dead gorgeous when she arrived for it. Deepika stunned in strapless blue gown and a diamond neckpiece.

While she slayed the red carpet, the actress slipped into something more comfortable later. While exiting the premiere, Deepika was seen wearing a pair of denims which she paired with a black sequin top. Just like her red carpet look, Deepika also aced this after party look.

The actress was exiting the event with her sister Anisha Padukone who looked smart in an all red pantsuit. Both the sisters twinned in stilleto pumps. While Deepika opted for a silver pair, Anisha went for the classic black.

Check out Deepika and Anisha's look below:

The premiere of 83 was attended by several cricket stalwarts, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerjee, Ranveer Singh's family and Deepika Padukone's family among others.

