Sitaare Zameen Par: ‘It’s a wrap’ for Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer; director RS Prasanna shares update

Pinkvilla was the first one to report to you about the collaboration between Aamir Khan and R Prasanna for Sitaare Zameen Par. The film will also star Genelia Deshmukh in an important role. While fans are already intrigued by the updates and eagerly waiting for the film, it has recently been announced that the shoot of the film has been wrapped up.

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Sitaare Zameen Par's shoot wrapped-up

A while back, the director of Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, RS Prasanna took to his Instagram stories and shared pictures announcing the film’s wrap-up on Saturday (June 15). In one of the pictures, we can see a cake with a clapboard of the film made on it. The text reads the film’s title with 'It's a wrap' written on it.

The film is backed by Aamir Khan’s production banner Aamir Khan Films LLP. The director also dropped two red-heart emojis alongside the story.

The director also shared pictures with Genelia Deshmukh, who will be seen playing an important role in the film. In one of the snaps, the two are seen beaming bright smiles for the camera followed by another click in which the Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na actress clicked a cute photo with the director.

Sharing the post, Prasanna wrote, “What an absolute delight of a human @geneliad You are a treasure my friend (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji),” and Genelia replied, “Most favourite person Lucky are those who have a director like you Prasanna (accompanied by a green-heart emoji)-ever so grateful)”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

It is worth mentioning that a source close to the development last year exclusively shared details about the basic plot detail with us. According to him, the film will be about a sports coach bonding with and training a team of specially-abled kids, much like Taare Zameen Par, which chronicled the journey of a teacher and specially-abled student.

“The interpersonal relationships in the film and the evolution of lead characters is also very much like the cult classic, which led to Aamir and team zeroing down on the title Sitaare Zameen Par,” the source had said.

Notably, Sitaare Zameen Par will hit the theaters on Christmas 2024 weekend, causing its clash with Akshay Kumar’s long-awaited multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan.

