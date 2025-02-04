Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya denies involvement in attack on comedian Pranit More: ‘I would never…’

Veer Pahariya recently entered Bollywood with the movie Sky Force. An unfortunate incident took place with comedian Pranit More, who was attacked by a group of men for making a joke about the debutant. Veer has now denied any kind of involvement in the attack and said that he would never encourage such harm.

Today, February 4, 2025, Veer Pahariya took to Instagram Stories and shared a note in which he expressed his shock and sadness about the attack that happened on Pranit More. He stated, “I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More.”

Denying any involvement in the incident, Veer continued, “I want to make it absolutely clear—I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity.”

The actor also apologized to Pranit and his fans, saying, “To Pranit and his fans—I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this. I will personally ensure that whoever was responsible is held accountable. My sincerest apologies again. (folded hands emoji) @rj_pranit.”

Veer Pahariya’s Instagram story:

Earlier today, the details about the incident were revealed in an Instagram post shared on Pranit More's account. It took place on February 2, 2025, at 5:45 PM, after Pranit's stand-up show in Solapur at 24K Kraft Brewzz.

The post further disclosed that Pranit was attacked by a group of 11 to 12 men who were disguised as fans. As per the note, the leader of this attack was Tanveer Shaikh. The post added, "One of them even threatened, 'Agli Baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha! (Try to crack a joke on Veer Pahariya next time)'- a clear warning that worse consequences would follow if he dared to joke about him again."

Veer took to the comments section of the post and apologized again. He also sent strength to Pranit.

Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya's first film, Sky Force, was released in cinemas on January 24, 2025.