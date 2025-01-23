Sky Force actress Nimrat Kaur remembers her ‘brave, handsome’ father on his 31st death anniversary; don’t miss emotional note of proud daughter

Earlier, in 2024, Nimrat Kaur inaugurated a memorial in her late father Major Bhupender Singh’s name. Now, the Sky Force actress has shared new pictures with the memorial on her dad’s 31st death anniversary. The proud daughter penned an emotional note and remembered her ‘brave, handsome’ father.

Today, January 23, 2025, Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with the memorial that honored her father and 12 other soldiers. Her mother and sister were also present with her. In the caption, she wrote, “Today marks 31 years since Papa left us serving the nation on the line of duty unto his last breath.” She revealed that the young girl in her hadn’t been able to overcome the loss.

Expressing her pride in her father, Nimrat shared, “The grown up daughter, however beams with pride, having witnessed the immortalisation of a dream we had as a family after a 3 decade long wait on his birth anniversary last year.”

Talking about the memorial, she stated that they inaugurated a Shaheed Smaarak honoring him and 12 other bravehearts who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Nimrat Kaur’s post on father’s death anniversary:

Nimrat Kaur added, “May this memorial stand tall as a reminder and an inspiration for generations to come about the possibilities of life for a young boy who farmed by the day and walked for miles to attend school in the night, graduated from Jodhpur university on scholarship while being the hockey team captain, passed out of the IMA and went on to being a shining example of a true soldier.”

Remembering her dad’s bravery, the actress concluded, “Remembering and celebrating my brave, handsome, one in a billion father today, for all that he stood for - in life and in martyrdom. Satnaam wahe guru.”

Meanwhile, Nimrat Kaur will be next seen in the movie Sky Force. The aerial action film stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan. It is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. The movie is set to release in theaters on January 24, 2025.

