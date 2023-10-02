Sky Force: Akshay Kumar's film on India's first and deadliest airstrike to release on THIS date

Akshay Kumar who recently enjoyed the success of OMG 2 and is on the brink of releasing his next movie Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue has now delighted his fans on this Gandhi Jayanti by announcing his new movie Sky Force. Today, October 2, which also marks the birth date of our former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, in whose tenure the film is set, Akshay and the makers of the movie shared the official announcement along with the release date.

Akshay Kumar shares official announcement of Sky Force

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and shared the announcement video alongside the caption, “Aaj Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti ke din saara desh keh raha hai- Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhaan (Today on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Science, Jai Research). No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. 🇮🇳 Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October, 2024.” Have a look:

More about Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force

The movie will be co-directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, and will be creatively produced by Amar Kaushik. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, Sky Force is set to hit the big screens on October 2, 2024.