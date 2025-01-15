Sky Force: Did you know Sara Ali Khan gave up THIS crucial item to prepare for her role?
Reports indicate that actress Sara Ali Khan made deliberate choices to fully immerse herself in her role for Sky Force. Read on to find out more!
The upcoming historical war drama Sky Force is set to hit the screens, and Sara Ali Khan has been earning significant praise and recognition for her performance since the release of the film's trailer. Taking on the role of an army officer's wife, Sara put in thoughtful preparation to bring her character to life. Reportedly the actress gave up her phone to avoid distractions while shooting.
According to a report by NDTV, Sara Ali Khan maintained a focused and disciplined approach on the set of Sky Force. She reportedly stayed quiet and immersed herself in her script and delivery, consciously avoiding any distractions to stay emotionally grounded for pivotal scenes.
Sources also revealed that her method allowed her to deeply connect with the character of a soldier's wife, effectively portraying the balance of hope and uncertainty. It was noted that she refrained from using her phone or engaging in any activity that could divert her attention.
Debutant Veer Pahariya plays an army officer and plays Sara Ali Khan's husband in the movie. The cast also includes Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja and Nimrat Kaur as his wife, along with Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles.
Produced by Jio Studios in partnership with Maddock Films and Leo Films UK Production, Sky Force was initially scheduled for release on October 2, 2024. However, it has now been rescheduled to hit theaters on January 24, 2025, just before Republic Day.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is also set to feature in Anurag Basu's upcoming film Metro... In Dino, where she shares the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, and Neena Gupta. Additionally, she is reportedly teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana for an untitled drama.
ALSO READ: Latest OTT Releases This Week: 3 new web series and movie to watch on Zee5, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar