Sky Force first song Maaye OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer’s soulful track is giving fans ‘Kesari vibes’; will ignite your patriotism
Maaye, the first song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming aerial action movie Sky Force has been released, and it promises to ignite the patriotic spirit within you.
The promotions of the upcoming movie Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, have started in full swing. After the official trailer created buzz among the audience, the first song from the soundtrack has been unveiled. Titled Maaye, it is a soulful patriotic track which reminded fans of Akshay’s 2019 film Kesari.
Today, January 8, 2025, the makers of Sky Force unveiled the song Maaye across their social media platforms. It has been sung by B Praak with music composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir. The song is a tribute to the heroes who fight and lay their lives for the nation.
The music video features emotional scenes of Akshay Kumar, Veer, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. The track has been described as the ‘soul’ of the movie. It promises to ignite your patriotic spirit and pride for the country.
Watch the music video here!
Fans flooded the comments section with their appreciation for the song. One person said, “Tanishk Bagchi - you've nailed this time. Love this side of urs,” while another wrote, “All over blockbuster is written on this song.” Some people were even reminded of Akshay Kumar’s movie Kesari and the song Teri Mitti. One user stated, “Kesari Vibes,” and another wrote, “After Teri mitti, now maaye 🇮🇳 Akshay & B praak.”
A comment read, “finally an excellent patriotic song from bollywood.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.
Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the cast includes debutant Veer, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. Sky Force is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend.
