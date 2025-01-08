Sky Force: Lyricist Manoj Muntashir finally supports Maaye song ft. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya; here's what happened

Renowned lyricist Manoj Muntashir, known for crafting numerous unforgettable Bollywood songs, recently voiced his disappointment with the makers of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force regarding the credits for the track Maaye. In the latest update, he expressed his support for the song after the makers rectified the credit error.

Muntashir expressed frustration over his name being omitted from the opening credits. Feeling overlooked for his efforts, he openly threatened to disassociate himself from the song. However, the makers later added his name, and he shared the update, suggesting he is no longer upset over the credits.

After the makers dropped the first song from the upcoming aerial thriller, Manoj Muntashir re-posted it. Notably, his name was added to the post and also in the caption of the YouTube video.

The caption read, "हमें हँस के विदा कर माँ! Presenting #Maaye,The Anthem of Heroes, out now. #SkyForce releasing in cinemas this Republic Week, on 24th January 2025."

See here:

Looks like Manoj is no longer upset over credits. On January 7, 2025, after the teaser of Maaye was released, the lyricist tweeted, "Please note @jiostudios , @MaddockFilms @saregamaglobal, This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it. Removing writer/s name from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers."

He had even threatened to disown the song. "If it’s not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land. Shame," wrote Muntashir. The Sky Force team didn't directly respond to this.

The ensemble cast of Sky Force includes Akshay Kumar, Veer, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar. Helmed by directors Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the film is backed by producers Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is slated to hit theaters on January 24, 2025.

