Sky Force Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Boney Kapoor hugs Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya after watching film, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends special screening

It is a big day for Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya and the entire Sky Force team as the film is all set to hit the theatres. As the actors are ready to shine in this patriotic film, a special screening was held for our real-life heroes.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other officials attend the special screening of Akshay Kumar's starrer 'Sky Force' at Air Force Auditorium, Delhi.