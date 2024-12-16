Sky Force: Sara Ali Khan and Veer’s BTS video dancing to Garhwali song from Akshay Kumar led film goes viral; WATCH
A video featuring Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya dancing to a Garhwali song is going viral on social media. Check it out here!
Akshay Kumar and the team behind Sky Force have officially set January 24, 2025, as the release date for the patriotic drama. Before directors Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur present their debut directorial project on the big screen, reports suggested that the team was preparing to shoot an extravagant promotional song. Now, a viral video featuring Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya dancing to a Garhwali song from the sets is making waves online.
In the viral video, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya can be seen grooving and dancing to a Garhwali song. The duo is seen dancing in coordination with background dancers in front of a Buddhist temple. Sara looks stunning in a white saree with floral work, while Veer looks dapper in a suit.
See the video here:
Earlier, according to a report by Mid Day, the production team of Dinesh Vijan has included a special song in Sky Force, featuring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Veer Pahariya, as part of its promotional strategy. This addition aims to create a visually and musically captivating experience that will engage audiences.
The song will be shot in some of Mussoorie's most picturesque locations. There are also rumors of a potential cameo by a major celebrity, adding to the excitement.
Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and the team believe Sky Force is perfectly suited for release during the Republic Day period, as it combines action, drama, emotion, thrills, and patriotism. Set against the backdrop of India's first-ever airstrike on Pakistan, the film has shaped up exceptionally well.
With stunning aerial visuals, the film captures the powerful emotions surrounding India's first surgical strike. The on-screen chemistry between Akshay and Veer is also expected to be a key highlight, offering audiences a memorable viewing experience.
Pinkvilla earlier reported that the theatrical trailer is set to launch during the Christmas holiday period of 2024. A source revealed that the promotional campaign will span a month, with the trailer aiming to create excitement and set the tone for the film's highly anticipated arrival, showcasing its full force and power.
