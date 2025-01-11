Sky Force song Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai OUT: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan’s emotional track celebrates memories of our heroes
Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai, a new song from the movie Sky Force, featuring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan, has been released.
Sky Force is all set to entertain the audience during the upcoming Republic Day weekend. The team has been busy promoting the movie across the country. After the trailer and the first song, a new track has been released. Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai, featuring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan, celebrates the bravery and memories of real-life heroes.
Today, January 11, 2025, the makers of Sky Force unveiled a new song from the soundtrack. Titled Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai, the emotional song has been sung by Vishal Mishra with music by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
The music video showcases Veer Pahariya’s character going missing from the battlefield. His wife, played by Sara Ali Khan, is left heartbroken. The song showcases some flashback moments and gives a glimpse of their chemistry. Akshay Kumar’s character is seen putting in all his effort to find Veer. His wife, portrayed by Nimrat Kaur, is a witness to his struggles and pain.
The song celebrates the heroes who lay down their lives for the nation and their everlasting memories.
Watch the full song here!
Fans flocked to the comments section of the music video and appreciated the song. One person said, “Vishal Mishra voice made me cry,” while another wrote, “Veer and Sara’s chemistry so beautiful.”
A comment read, “Outstanding in every aspect, the lyrics emotionally capturing deep emotions… Sara Ali Khan what vulnerability in emotional expressions and how gorgeous yet so deep. Akshay Sir all deep emotions.. this song captures loss and missing someone so deep and beautiful.”
Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. It is set to arrive in cinemas on January 24, 2025.
