Sky Force: Veer Pahariya opens up about his first day on sets and bond with Akshay Kumar; ‘He became an elder brother…’

Veer Pahariya is all set to make a grand Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the highly-anticipated film Sky Force. At the trailer launch event, Veer shared his experience of working alongside the versatile actor, his first experience in front of the camera, and also shared a few insights from the shoot. He shared that Kumar became and elder brother to him while filming the movie.

Veer Pahariya said, "A week before the shoot, Dinesh sir introduced me to Akshay sir. Sir was so kind and welcoming that he broke the ice in one second. From then on we became great friends.He became an elder brother to me and guided me throughout, and we worked on scenes in different ways."

He continued, "Maybe we did thirty to forty rehearsals and takes, and he was very kind. I really had a blast working with him," Veer said at the trailer launch event."

In front of the excited fans and media, Akshay Kumar expressed admiration towards Veer's dedication to his craft. The actor shared that he was impressed by Veer's ability to learn quickly.

Akshay stated that he believes Veer has a bright future ahead in the industry. During the event, Veer expressed gratitude towards the filmmakers, and the entire team for support.

He shared that the trailer launch marked a major milestone in his career and reflected on his journey in the industry, where he worked as an Assistant Director and gained valuable insights into filmmaking under the mentorship of Dinesh Vijan.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, adding excitement to the starry cast. Backed by Maddock Films, Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

The grand action extravaganza, backed by gripping narrative and stellar performances promises to be a cinematic experience like no other. The film is all set to land in theatres on January 24, 2025, and cement Veer Pahariya as one of the most sought-after actors.