Sky Force’s Veer Pahariya recalls going on diet at age 13 to get 6-pack abs like Shah Rukh Khan; shares unseen video; WATCH

Veer Pahariya is currently enjoying the love that is pouring for his debut movie, Sky Force. On his birthday today (February 1, 2025), he dropped an unseen video in which young Veer can be seen grooving to the song Dard E Disco from Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Om Shanti Om. He recalled going on a diet at age 13 to get 6-pack abs like SRK. Read on!

The Hindi film industry saw the rise of another young actor, Veer Pahariya. He made his debut alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the recently-released film, Sky Force. On his birthday today (February 1, 2025), the debutant revealed how obsessed he is with Bollywood movies and Shah Rukh Khan.

In a video he posted on his Instagram handle, a 13-year-old Veer can be seen matching the steps of Shah Rukh Khan from Om Shanti Om’s peppy number Dard E Disco. In the caption, Pahariya expressed that he made the video when he was 13 and just obsessed with Bollywood movies.

Veer Pahariya drops childhood video on birthday:

In the caption, he continued, “I had watched all the videos on the making of #dardedisco - learned the steps, got onto a diet for the six-pack, organized the lights, fans, leaves, props, costumes and dancers and shot it on a Sony handycam with the cassette in 1 take because I didn’t know how to edit.”

Advertisement

Veer further revealed that his family had no idea that he was filming the clip as he didn’t take any money from them and managed everything on his own. Moreover, to recreate the last shot with the fire sequence, he and his friends lit up his room and used deodorant to enhance it. “We had only one attempt to get it right. Fanaticism of another level,” he stated.

In the end, the young actor also thanked Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, and God for changing his life and making his dreams come true.

Coming back to his debut movie, Sky Force is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The action-drama film also stars Nimrat Kaur.