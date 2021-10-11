The Sky Is Pink clocks 2: Rohit Saraf posts a happy family portrait ft Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar & Zaira

The Sky Is Pink is one of the most loved movies of Bollywood and indeed it was way too emotional. The movie that features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles is etched in most of our memories. It also marked the last film for Zaira who left Bollywood to step into spirituality. Today the movie clocks 2 years and taking to his Instagram handle Rohit Saraf posted a family portrait featuring all the actors and it sure will take all the fans on a nostalgic ride.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit Saraf posted a still from the movie. In the picture, we can see Priyanka Chopra sitting in the middle and laughing her heart out. Farhan who is sitting next to her has his hands on her shoulder and is looking at her laugh like that. Rohit sits on the other side of PeeCee and looks at PeeCee smiling too. Zaira sits in one corner and is looking into the camera and smiling. Sharing this picture, Rohit wrote, “Two years, so much has changed but the one thing that remains constant is the amount of gratitude I have for this opportunity and all the people associated with this baby. And you all. Thank you for the love we were showered with and still do. Courage and strength to all those who dare to paint their sky in their own colours.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Rohit Saraf is currently shooting for the sequel of his hit web series Mismatched. Priyanka Chopra is in the UK shooting for her web show Citadel.

