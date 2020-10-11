The Sky Is Pink Turns 1: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed the BIGGEST challenge faced during filming

The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was an author and a motivational speaker. Priyanka Chopra Jonas played Aisha's mother while Farhan Akhtar played the father in the movie.

Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink completes a year since its release today. This film marked Jonas’ return to Bollywood after a long break. The actress was MIA from Bollywood for almost three years, with Jai Gangaajal releasing in 2016, with projects in Hollywood keeping her busy. After leading Quantico and marking her Hollywood film debut with Baywatch, Priyanka returned to home ground with Farhaan Akhtar by her side. The duo was joined Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in The Sky Is Pink.

The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was an author and a motivational speaker. She was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Unfortunately, Aisha passed away in 2015, when she was just 18 years old. Her character was portrayed by Zaira in the film. PeeCee essayed the role of Aisha’s mother while Farhan played the role of her father (Niren Chaudhary) and Rohit was Zaira's on-screen brother. Priyanka also played producer on the project.

At the time of promotions, Priyanka spilt the beans on the challenges of essaying her role in the movie. She felt scared at every step of the performance for she wasn't a mother in real life and not experienced the emotions she was emoting onscreen. "I did ‘Quantico’ for 3 years, I knew that character well, and I did not surprise or challenge myself for a long time. This film was scaring me in every scene. I am not a mother and I have not lost a child- and this role made me experience these two aspects- so I really liked that- I felt challenged to do such a role," she told Wion.

She also revealed that she chooses stories over characters while selecting a film. However, in the case of The Sky Is Pink PeeCee opted story over character. The actress said, “Shonali and Nilesh Maniyar have written the story beautifully where even though the subject is heavy; the treatment is very refreshing and funny.”

To prep for her role, Priyanka took inspiration from her director Shonali, who lost her son a few years back in an accident, and the real Aditi (Aisha’s mother) who now lives in London. Priyanka’s character in the film broke myths about women and how they should be dressed in their 40's. Even the romance between Priyanka (Aditi) and Farhan (Niren) was refreshing to watch on the screen. Although The Sky Is Pink received good reviews from critics, the film wasn't a success at the box office.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares family pic to wish brother Siddharth’s rumoured girlfriend Neelam on her birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×