The Sky Is Pink turns 2: Lesser known facts about the Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim & Farhan Akhtar film

Released in October 2019, The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in the leads was received with much love and appreciation by viewers and critics alike. The Shonali Bose helmed film chronicled the real-life story of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary who suffered from a rare genetic disorder called pulmonary fibrosis, and succumbed to the disease in 2015, at the young age of 18.

The Sky Is Pink is at its core, the story about a family, who stood by, and found strength in each other through the most challenging times. While the film, as a work of a art and business, did really well, what made matters extra special was that it was a true story, told with the understanding of complex human emotions like compassion, grief, and sensitivity.

As The Sky Is Pink turns clocks 2 years today, on October 11th, we present a few lesser-known facts about the film that tugged at so many hearts.

1. Reportedly, Zaira Wasim, who essayed the role of Aisha Chaudhary in the film, had requested the makers to keep her away from the promotional events as she had decided to quit showbiz by then.