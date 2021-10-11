The Sky Is Pink turns 2: Lesser known facts about the Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim & Farhan Akhtar film
Released in October 2019, The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in the leads was received with much love and appreciation by viewers and critics alike. The Shonali Bose helmed film chronicled the real-life story of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary who suffered from a rare genetic disorder called pulmonary fibrosis, and succumbed to the disease in 2015, at the young age of 18.
The Sky Is Pink is at its core, the story about a family, who stood by, and found strength in each other through the most challenging times. While the film, as a work of a art and business, did really well, what made matters extra special was that it was a true story, told with the understanding of complex human emotions like compassion, grief, and sensitivity.
As The Sky Is Pink turns clocks 2 years today, on October 11th, we present a few lesser-known facts about the film that tugged at so many hearts.
1. Reportedly, Zaira Wasim, who essayed the role of Aisha Chaudhary in the film, had requested the makers to keep her away from the promotional events as she had decided to quit showbiz by then.
2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas had reportedly shot for the film until there were only four days left for her wedding with Nick Jonas on December 1st, 2018.
3. As per reports, the song Pink Gulaabi Sky was originally a part of the film. However, the creative team apparently felt that it disrupted the flow of the story, and hence was used only in promotions.
4. Abhishek Bachchan was reportedly Director Shonali Bose’s first choice to play the part of Niren Chaudhary, who was finally essayed by Farhan Akhtar.
5. Aisha and her family had two pet dogs. While in the film, the Labrador has been named Rolo, in real life, the family had a pug by the same name and a Golden Lab called Coby.
6. Aisha’s real-life brother, Ishaan Chaudhary, paid a tribute to his little sister by composing the song ‘For Aisha’, which has been used in the film. Sharing the song, he wrote that it was difficult for him to convey his emotions for his sister through a song.
7. Back in 2015, when Aisha’s book My Little Epiphanies was published, Hrithik Roshan tweeted about it.
8. The real-life parents of Aisha – Niren and Aditi Chaudhary had reached out to director Shonali Bose as they wanted her to tell their Aisha’s story on celluloid.
9. Shonali Bose revealed that she was very intimidated about directing Farhan Akhtar as he is a great director himself.
10. Director Shonali Bose revealed that she felt deep bond with Aisha’s brother Ishaan Chaudhary, as well as the reel life Ishaan played by Rohit Saraf. This was so because, Bose’s own son, whom she lost back in 2010, was called Ishan too.
11. ‘Ishlu’ the nickname that Priyanka uses for Rohit Saraf’s character in the film, is the same name that director Shonali Bose used for her son Ishan. In the below Instagram post, Shonali wrote, “Once she (Priyanka) turned to me before a take and asked if she could call Ishan (the character in the movie) – Ishlu – my name for my son. I was so moved."
Time for a rewatch. Don’t you think?
