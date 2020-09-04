Slamming Kangana Ranaut to jibe on Blackbuck poaching case: 5 times Renuka Shahane won hearts with her posts

As Renuka Shahane has taken Twitter with a storm after her sharp comments and war of words with Kangana Ranaut, here is a look at other social media posts by the actress that grabbed attention over the years.

Remember Renuka Shahane from Hum Aapke Hain Koun? The actress has been our favourite Bhabhi since years and no one has been able to take that title away from her. While the actress has proved her acting mettle in many movies and series, she is also known for wearing her heart on the sleeve and doesn’t shy away from expressing her views on several buzzing topics. Renuka prefers to be herself and aces the social media game with her unapologetic tweets.

In fact, the actress doesn’t know the art of mincing her words and she has proved it time and again. Renuka’s social media posts never fail to win hearts and there are no second thoughts about the same. Here’s a look at Renuka Shahane’s 5 social media posts that grabbed attention.

Renuka’s reaction to ’s post comparing Mumbai to PoK:

Kangana Ranaut recently made the headlines and has been receiving a lot of flak ever since she compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) while expressing her views of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case investigation. Among many people criticising Kangana, Renuka Shahane called her out for not respecting Mumbai, a city that gave her stardom and success. She tweeted, “Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK.

Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK! उचलली जीभ आणि लावली टाळ्याला https://t.co/FXjkGxqfBK — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020

Renuka’s urge to Amruta not to politicise Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has indeed left everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid this, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis was seen criticising Mumbai Police’s probe in the case. To this, Renuka urged Amruta not to politicise the actor's tragic death. She wrote, “Please don't politicise Sushant's tragic death & use it to badmouth Mumbai & it's people @fadnavis_amruta. Instead, you have all the power to help the police in their investigation by providing them with any details that you might be sure of.”

Please don't politicize Sushant's tragic death & use it to badmouth Mumbai & it's people @fadnavis_amruta Instead you have all the power to help the police in their investigation by providing them with any details that you might be sure of 2/2 https://t.co/VVXXpmcOey — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 4, 2020

Renuka’s response to PM Modi’s tweet amid anti-CAA protests

Last year, the nation was taken over by massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). With several protests broke out in several parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to maintain peace and stay away from rumours. To this, Renuka was quite to respond and said that he must stop the IT cell Twitter handles from spreading the hate speeches. “Sir, please ask people to stay away from all your IT cell Twitter handles then. They spread the most amount of rumours, falsehoods and are totally against brotherhood, peace and unity. The real."tukde tukde" gang is your IT cell sir. Please stop them from spreading hate,” she tweeted.

Sir, please ask people to stay away from all your IT cell Twitter handles then. They spread the most amount of rumours, falsehoods and are totally against brotherhood, peace and unity. The real."tukde tukde" gang is your IT cell sir. Please stop them from spreading hate https://t.co/bMaXDFnvsP — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 16, 2019

Renuka teaches us how to handle trolls like a boss

Social media has been a place where trolls have become part and parcel of life. But Renuka certainly knows the art of shutting down the trolls in a perfect way. So, when a social media user called her a ‘dam actress’, she gave a befitting response that left everyone in splits. Renuka wrote, “Do you mean “damn”? Dams are built over rivers, to harness electricity. You don’t mean I’m a dam, right? Even if I wanted to be, I couldn’t. They are non-living things. Damn! Now may I correct your sentence? “You are just a damn actress” Yes I am! And I’m damn good!”

Do you mean "damn"? Dams are built over rivers, to harness electricity. You don't mean I'm a dam, right? Even if I wanted to be, I couldn't. They are non living things. Damn! Now may I correct your sentence? "You are just a damn actress" Yes I am! And I'm damn good! https://t.co/pJ3LSgUc04 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 17, 2019

Renuka’s reaction to ’s acquittal from Blackbuck poaching case was epic

After an 18 year long battle, Salman Khan was acquitted of all charges by the Rajasthan High Court in blackbuck and chinkara poaching case. The decision witnessed varied reactions and it was Renuka Shahane’s Facebook post which grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The actress had questions for everyone.

In 1998 a Black Buck & 2 Chinkaras (that are endangered species & therefore cannot be killed) were allegedly killed on a... Posted by Renuka Shahane on Sunday, July 24, 2016

